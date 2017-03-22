Book Release Party for Word: An Anthology

Steve Cannon has been the engine behind A Gathering of the Tribes the magazine, gallery, performance series, community gathering that is Tribes, for decades. Word, An Anthology is a collection of works by some of the cast of characters who passed through and left something while they were there. It would probably be impossible to include everyone, but I am happy to say that I have a few of my note poems in there. I haven’t laid my hands on it or even seen the cover yet, but I can’t wait to read through every page.

I wish that I could be there for this event, which would be nostalgic for me if I did go. If you’re in the NYC area on April Fool’s day, please get to this HOWL! Happening in Loisaida, a reading and book release party. While you’re there say hello to everyone for me and tell them I sent you!

