Announcing the digital release of “Einstein’s Mind,” a story from the book Dreamscape, Real Dreams Really Make a Difference. Following the positive response to the release of the live recording on WBAI Radio, of “Mella and the Python Healer,” “Einstein’s Mind,” is from the same radio broadcast.

The eleven minute story describes Albert’s childhood, including that he hated school and renounced his German citizenship while still a minor. The high school dropout eventually found himself in the Swiss Alps where he theorized about relativity. Fact checked by Dr. Michio Kaku, the story illustrates the idea of relativity by taking listeners on a train ride.

Accompaniment on upright bass is by Bobby Vidal and a soundtrack created by Cooper-Moore.

You can listen to the entire story for free right here on this page, or purchase it now for $1.99 at cdbaby.com. You can also search for the title on Spotify, I-Heart, Pandora and other internet radio stations.

